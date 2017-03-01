Capital Craft Beverage Trail

The Capital Craft Beverage Trail is an organization created to promote craft and farm-based beverage producers in the Capital Region of NY. Local producers join together to promote each other and the area as a great destination to enjoy all types of quality craft beverages. Check this page for updates on vendor products, events and news!

Producers: Albany Distilling Co., Browns, Crossroads Brewing, Altamont Winery, Druthers, Indian Ladder Farmstead, C.H. Evans, Wolf Hollow Brewing, Nine Pin Cider, Common Roots Brewing, Helderberg Meadworks, S&S Brewing, Chatham Brewing, The Beer Diviner, Helderberg Mountain Brewing Company, Upstate Distilling Company, Mad Jack Brewing, Hudson-Chatham Winery.

Upcoming CCBT Events:



Join all of the producers on Saturday April 15th at the Schenectady Armory and sample their best! 1 ticket – 4 hours of tasting some amazing products from ALL LOCAL producers!

There will also be local food vendors, games, and great live music!

Early bird tickets on sale now HERE.

Upcoming Producer Events:

Wolf Hollow – 6882 Amsterdam Rd. in Glenville

*Saturday 4/8: Twisted Pine – 9pm – No cover charge, donations encouraged. Northeast based all strings roots quartet on the rise.

*Saturday 4/15: Damn Tall Buildings – 9pm – No cover charge, donations encouraged. All acoustic roots band dubbed “The Carter Family for the millennial generation”

Nine Pin Cider – 929 Broadway in Albany

*Tuesday 3/28: Celebrate the release of their spring can: Cidre Rosé. This off dry cider was co-fermented with grape skins from Capoccia Winery and Vineyard in Schenectady. Justin, Capoccia’s head wine maker, will be in attendance to teach everyone about the grapes we used in the cider!

*Tuesday 4/4: Pins and Paninis at Tuesday Night Pins! They’ll be serving up a couple different delicious, hand pressed paninis for you to enjoy while you drink some cider and play table top ninepins!

*Saturday 4/8: Production Tour. Tour the production facility with a cider maker! Ask questions, taste some cider and learn the history of NY’s first farm cidery. Must by tickets in advance, more info HERE.

Indian Ladder Farmstead Cidery and Brewery

*Every Thursday – Trivia at 6:30pm

* Friday Live Music Series: 3/24: Maurizio 7pm – Acoustic, from Troy.

*3/31: The Short Notice Blues Band 7pm – Classic rock, blues and more to get you movin’, from Albany.