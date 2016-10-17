Farmer’s Market Finds

by

We LOVE the Troy Waterfront Farmer’s Market!

They have sooo much great stuff to offer, so, each week, we’ll be highlighting a different vendor so you can get familiar with what’s available! Tune in Fridays at 1:30 for interviews with our weekly featured vendor.

(General info and market times at the bottom of the page)

Featured vendors:

12/9/16: Sweet Sue’s



Susan of Sweet Sue’s has been creating delicious, beatiful treats for years in Troy. She got her start at the Farmer’s Market and now you can find her shop at 203 River Street, where she’s expanded to offering soups, sandwiches and other lunch items too! Cupcakes, truffles, cookies, pies, whatever your sweet tooth craves, she’ll have something for you!

12/2: Harvest Spirits



Based in Valatie, NY head distiller Derek figured out a way to use the surplus of apples on his family’s farm to create something more… apple vodka! From there he’s created a variety of apple jacks, whiskey, and brandy! You can find a variety of bottles each week at the market, and now available for the holidays, flights of mini bottles… a perfect thing to grab on the way to a party!

11/18: Saratoga Peanut Butter Co.



Born out of her personal love of peanut butter and a desire to provide something totally natural for her son, with ZERO added sugar, preservatives, and additives owner Jessica has been making peanut butter in Saratoga for over a decade! She has created blends that include banana raisin, holiday gingerbread, dark chocolate, maple honey, pumpkin and more! She also offers delicious almond butters too!

11/11: Native Farm Flowers



Barbara first became a farm florist in 1987, and since Native Farm Flowers has continued to make arrangements, wreaths and more that feature the best locally grown flowers she can find. Even with cold weather hitting, that doesn’t stop her, she dries flowers all summer to make fall and holiday arrangements that are gorgeous and long lasting! For special events or just a beautiful vase to decorate your home or give as a gift, she can provide you something unique and perfect for any season or occasion!

11/4: DeFazio’s



A neighborhood staple for decades, DeFazio’s Imports provides authentic homemade Italian goods like their legendary sausage and sauces to the people of South Troy and beyond. In 1991 they opened their pizzeria, where you can find some of the freshest wood-fired pizza, and homemade pasta in the area! At the Farmer’s market you can pick up seven varieties of stromboli to enjoy on the spot, or some sauce, pasta and frozen meatballs you can take home for dinner later! If you’ve never tasted their homemade deliciousness, you HAVE to change that!

10/28: The Placid Baker



The Placid Baker is located at 250 Broadway in downtown Troy, where every day they’re serving up tasty sandwiches, soups, quiches and more, all made with fresh & local ingredients! But what they were founded on was providing Troy with delicious, super fresh breads and pastries, find them each week at the Farmer’s Market to find breads, pastries and cookies baked that morning and ran down the road right to the market!

10/22: Argyle Cheese Farmer



The Argyle Cheese Factory was born after much work and discussion. Located in Argyle, NY, about 30 minutes from Saratoga Springs, cheese-maker Marge Randles uses milk produced on-site at the family farm to create high-quality yogurts and artisan cheeses. Made with extremely high quality milk from their 50 cow herd, they use no synthetic hormones and grow 100% of their forages fed to the cows.

While the product-line is always a work-in-progress, Marge began with yogurts and has since expanded her line of products to include cheeses, cheese spreads, cheesecakes, breads, greek yogurt, gelato and most recently, cultured buttermilk. Argyle Cheese Farmer is also the first in the area to offer yogurt in a recyclable, returnable glass container.



9:00am to 2:00pm Every Saturday.

Riverfront Park, Downtown Troy, NY – TROYMARKET.ORG

**STARTING NOVEMBER 5TH THE MARKET MOVES INSIDE THE UNCLE SAM ATRIUM*

Almost all of the same vendors make the move inside, and there’s still an abundance of fresh, local produce and prepared food all winter long!



About the market:

Where the farm meets the City. Every Saturday, more than 70+ food growers, bakers, chefs and artisans gather to offer the Capital Region’s freshest and finest! At their market, you buy directly from the producer – the person who grew it or made it and can tell you how to best cook, use and enjoy it. Plus, your dollars contribute directly to the local economy and assure the future of a healthy regional food system.

But they’re more than a farmers’ market – for more than 15 years, they’ve provided a community gathering place with live music, great food, family activities and lots of learning opportunities! Each Saturday, thousands of savvy shoppers from across the Capital Region and beyond come to shop, dine, relax and visit with family and friends. Come check it out!

Now accepting Credit, Debit, and EBT Cards – tokens available at the Market Tent!

Free Parking in the Uncle Sam, 5th Avenue and State Street Parking Garages