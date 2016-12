We have a new track from The So So Glos!

The So So Glos are back! YESSSS! They have a new album called Kamikaze on the way later this year, but for now, give a listen to the first track from it, “A.D.D. Life”… you can download it at the link below. Turn it up loud, put down your cellular device and look away from all screens for just a damn minute, and enjoy!

GIMME THAT TRACK!

It’s going to be a fun year for these dudes, keep track of all they have going on here.