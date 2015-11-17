EQX Small Business Friends
At EQX we really love how many great, small, independent, local businesses are all around EQXland. By supporting them, you’re supporting people in your community, and you can find some really great unique, quality products too! Here’s a list of some awesome places we work with….

JOY – All Things Underthings
Manchester, VT

Olive & Ives
Mancheseter, VT

Nina Jewelers
Manchester, VT

Northshire Bookstore
Manchester, VT & Saratoga Springs, NY

Fountain Square Outfitters
Glens Falls, NY

Safety Wearhouse
Fort Edward, NY

Saratoga Organics & Hydroponic Supply
Ballston Lake, and South Glens Falls, NY

Hops & Barley Market
Queensbury, NY