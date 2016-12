Steep and Deep Hop Fest 12/3

Saturday December 3rd and Sunday the 4th from 11am-5pm, it’s the 1st Annual Steep and Deep Hop Fest at the Garnet Hill Lodge, North River NY 12856.

Presented by Madshus, Fisher and Alpina Skis, Atlas Snow Shoes and Bjorn Daehlie Sports Wear.

The first annual Hop Fest, with live music, local brews, grilled food and blow-out deals! Jeff will be broadcasting live from noon-2pm on Saturday.