The Top 102.7 Songs of 2015… HERE’S THE LIST!
We added over 200 new songs in 2015, and now, here is the full list of the Top 102.7 Songs of the Year thanks to all of YOUR votes!

1. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – S.O.B.
2. Cold War Kids – First
3. Florence + The Machine – Ship To Wreck
4. BØRNS – Electric Love
5. Houndmouth – Sedona
6. Beck – Dreams
7. Elle King – Ex’s & Oh’s
8. Glass Animals – Black Mambo
9. Alabama Shakes – Don’t Wanna Fight
10. Frank Turner – The Next Storm
11. Alabama Shakes – Gimme All Your Love
12. Coleman Hell – 2 Heads
13. Big Grams – Lights On
14. The New Basement Tapes – Kansas City
15. Foals – Mountain At My Gates
16. The Moth & The Flame – Young & Unafraid
17. Matt and Kim – Get It
18. Modest Mouse – The Ground Walks, with Time in a Box
19. Hozier – Someone New
20. Vance Joy – Mess Is Mine
21. Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best
22. Modest Mouse – Lampshades On Fire
23. EL VY – Return to the Moon
24. Shakey Graves – Dearly Departed (feat. Esmé Patterson)
25. alt-J – Hunger of the Pine
26. Saint Motel – My Type
27. The Chemical Brothers – Go
28. Langhorne Slim & The Law – Strangers
29. The Fratellis – Baby Don’t You Lie to Me!
30. Mumford & Sons – The Wolf
31. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
32. Arkells – Leather Jacket
33. George Ezra – Blame It on Me
34. CHVRCHES – Leave a Trace
35. The Black Keys – Weight of Love
36. St. Vincent – Birth In Reverse
37. Mother Mother – Monkey Tree
38. Chris Cornell – Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart
39. The Kooks – Forgive & Forget
40. Milky Chance – Flashed Junk Mind
41. Florence + The Machine – What Kind of Man
42. K.Flay – Can’t Sleep
43. In The Valley Below – Peaches
44. The Offspring – Coming for You
45. KONGOS – I Want to Know
46. AWOLNATION – Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf)
47. Marian Hill – One Time
48. Robert DeLong – Don’t Wait Up
49. The Front Bottoms – Help
50. Death Cab for Cutie – The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive
51. Hot Chip – Huarache Lights
52. Saint Motel – Cold Cold Man
53. Catfish and the Bottlemen – Cocoon
54. Tame Impala – Let It Happen
55. Courtney Barnett – Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party
56. Pokey LaFarge – Something In the Water
57. Highly Suspect – Lydia
58. TV on the Radio – Trouble
59. Silversun Pickups – Nightlight
60. Cage the Elephant – Mess Around
61. Circa Waves – T-Shirt Weather
62. Wolf Alice – Moaning Lisa Smile
63. Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness – Cecilia and the Satellite
64. Matt and Kim – Hey Now
65. Mumford & Sons – Believe
66. Ryan Adams – Bad Blood
67. Civil Twilight – When, When
68. Baio – Sister of Pearl
69. Death Cab for Cutie – Black Sun
70. Interpol – Everything Is Wrong
71. AWOLNATION – I Am
72. SKATERS – Mental Case
73. Puscifer – The Remedy
74. The Struts – Kiss This
75. Mumford & Sons – Ditmas
76. Atlas Genius – Molecules
77. Mark Ronson – Daffodils (feat. Kevin Parker)
78. Surfer Blood – I Can’t Explain
79. BØRNS – 10,000 Emerald Pools
80. Vance Joy – Fire and the Flood
81. Chet Faker – Gold
82. Leon Bridges – Coming Home
83. Meg Myers – Lemon Eyes
84. Spoon – Inside Out
85. USS (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) – Yin Yang
86. JD McPherson – Head Over Heels
87. The Arcs – Outta My Mind
88. Wild Belle – Giving Up on You
89. The Dead Weather – I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)
90. Joywave – Now
91. J. Roddy Walston & The Business – Sweat Shock
92. Passion Pit – Lifted Up (1985)
93. The Griswolds – If You Wanna Stay
94. Bully – Trying
95. Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime
96. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions
97. Until The Ribbon Breaks – A Taste of Silver
98. San Cisco – RUN
99. Jack White – That Black Bat Licorice
100. Foo Fighters – Congregation
101. The Wombats – Greek Tragedy
102. Life In Film – Get Closer
102.7 The Maccabees – Marks to Prove It

Thanks for enjoying an amazing year of new music discovery with us, whether you’ve been listening for years or you just tuned in. Our favorite thing is finding and sharing new music with YOU, and 2015 was a great year for that. You rock! Thanks for listening! We look forward to jumping into 2016 with you, finding even more new music to love.

-Team EQX