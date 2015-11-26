The Top 102.7 Songs of 2015… HERE’S THE LIST!

by

We added over 200 new songs in 2015, and now, here is the full list of the Top 102.7 Songs of the Year thanks to all of YOUR votes!

1. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – S.O.B. 2. Cold War Kids – First 3. Florence + The Machine – Ship To Wreck 4. BØRNS – Electric Love 5. Houndmouth – Sedona 6. Beck – Dreams 7. Elle King – Ex’s & Oh’s 8. Glass Animals – Black Mambo 9. Alabama Shakes – Don’t Wanna Fight 10. Frank Turner – The Next Storm 11. Alabama Shakes – Gimme All Your Love 12. Coleman Hell – 2 Heads 13. Big Grams – Lights On 14. The New Basement Tapes – Kansas City 15. Foals – Mountain At My Gates 16. The Moth & The Flame – Young & Unafraid 17. Matt and Kim – Get It 18. Modest Mouse – The Ground Walks, with Time in a Box 19. Hozier – Someone New 20. Vance Joy – Mess Is Mine 21. Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best 22. Modest Mouse – Lampshades On Fire 23. EL VY – Return to the Moon 24. Shakey Graves – Dearly Departed (feat. Esmé Patterson) 25. alt-J – Hunger of the Pine 26. Saint Motel – My Type 27. The Chemical Brothers – Go 28. Langhorne Slim & The Law – Strangers 29. The Fratellis – Baby Don’t You Lie to Me! 30. Mumford & Sons – The Wolf 31. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin 32. Arkells – Leather Jacket 33. George Ezra – Blame It on Me 34. CHVRCHES – Leave a Trace 35. The Black Keys – Weight of Love 36. St. Vincent – Birth In Reverse 37. Mother Mother – Monkey Tree 38. Chris Cornell – Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart 39. The Kooks – Forgive & Forget 40. Milky Chance – Flashed Junk Mind 41. Florence + The Machine – What Kind of Man 42. K.Flay – Can’t Sleep 43. In The Valley Below – Peaches 44. The Offspring – Coming for You 45. KONGOS – I Want to Know 46. AWOLNATION – Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf) 47. Marian Hill – One Time 48. Robert DeLong – Don’t Wait Up 49. The Front Bottoms – Help 50. Death Cab for Cutie – The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive 51. Hot Chip – Huarache Lights 52. Saint Motel – Cold Cold Man 53. Catfish and the Bottlemen – Cocoon 54. Tame Impala – Let It Happen 55. Courtney Barnett – Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party 56. Pokey LaFarge – Something In the Water 57. Highly Suspect – Lydia 58. TV on the Radio – Trouble 59. Silversun Pickups – Nightlight 60. Cage the Elephant – Mess Around 61. Circa Waves – T-Shirt Weather 62. Wolf Alice – Moaning Lisa Smile 63. Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness – Cecilia and the Satellite 64. Matt and Kim – Hey Now 65. Mumford & Sons – Believe 66. Ryan Adams – Bad Blood 67. Civil Twilight – When, When 68. Baio – Sister of Pearl 69. Death Cab for Cutie – Black Sun 70. Interpol – Everything Is Wrong 71. AWOLNATION – I Am 72. SKATERS – Mental Case 73. Puscifer – The Remedy 74. The Struts – Kiss This 75. Mumford & Sons – Ditmas 76. Atlas Genius – Molecules 77. Mark Ronson – Daffodils (feat. Kevin Parker) 78. Surfer Blood – I Can’t Explain 79. BØRNS – 10,000 Emerald Pools 80. Vance Joy – Fire and the Flood 81. Chet Faker – Gold 82. Leon Bridges – Coming Home 83. Meg Myers – Lemon Eyes 84. Spoon – Inside Out 85. USS (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) – Yin Yang 86. JD McPherson – Head Over Heels 87. The Arcs – Outta My Mind 88. Wild Belle – Giving Up on You 89. The Dead Weather – I Feel Love (Every Million Miles) 90. Joywave – Now 91. J. Roddy Walston & The Business – Sweat Shock 92. Passion Pit – Lifted Up (1985) 93. The Griswolds – If You Wanna Stay 94. Bully – Trying 95. Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime 96. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions 97. Until The Ribbon Breaks – A Taste of Silver 98. San Cisco – RUN 99. Jack White – That Black Bat Licorice 100. Foo Fighters – Congregation 101. The Wombats – Greek Tragedy 102. Life In Film – Get Closer 102.7 The Maccabees – Marks to Prove It

Thanks for enjoying an amazing year of new music discovery with us, whether you’ve been listening for years or you just tuned in. Our favorite thing is finding and sharing new music with YOU, and 2015 was a great year for that. You rock! Thanks for listening! We look forward to jumping into 2016 with you, finding even more new music to love.

-Team EQX