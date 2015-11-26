The Top 102.7 Songs of 2015… HERE’S THE LIST!

We added over 200 new songs in 2015, and now, here is the full list of the Top 102.7 Songs of the Year thanks to all of YOUR votes!
|1. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – S.O.B.
|2. Cold War Kids – First
|3. Florence + The Machine – Ship To Wreck
|4. BØRNS – Electric Love
|5. Houndmouth – Sedona
|6. Beck – Dreams
|7. Elle King – Ex’s & Oh’s
|8. Glass Animals – Black Mambo
|9. Alabama Shakes – Don’t Wanna Fight
|10. Frank Turner – The Next Storm
|11. Alabama Shakes – Gimme All Your Love
|12. Coleman Hell – 2 Heads
|13. Big Grams – Lights On
|14. The New Basement Tapes – Kansas City
|15. Foals – Mountain At My Gates
|16. The Moth & The Flame – Young & Unafraid
|17. Matt and Kim – Get It
|18. Modest Mouse – The Ground Walks, with Time in a Box
|19. Hozier – Someone New
|20. Vance Joy – Mess Is Mine
|21. Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian At Best
|22. Modest Mouse – Lampshades On Fire
|23. EL VY – Return to the Moon
|24. Shakey Graves – Dearly Departed (feat. Esmé Patterson)
|25. alt-J – Hunger of the Pine
|26. Saint Motel – My Type
|27. The Chemical Brothers – Go
|28. Langhorne Slim & The Law – Strangers
|29. The Fratellis – Baby Don’t You Lie to Me!
|30. Mumford & Sons – The Wolf
|31. Kurt Vile – Pretty Pimpin
|32. Arkells – Leather Jacket
|33. George Ezra – Blame It on Me
|34. CHVRCHES – Leave a Trace
|35. The Black Keys – Weight of Love
|36. St. Vincent – Birth In Reverse
|37. Mother Mother – Monkey Tree
|38. Chris Cornell – Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart
|39. The Kooks – Forgive & Forget
|40. Milky Chance – Flashed Junk Mind
|41. Florence + The Machine – What Kind of Man
|42. K.Flay – Can’t Sleep
|43. In The Valley Below – Peaches
|44. The Offspring – Coming for You
|45. KONGOS – I Want to Know
|46. AWOLNATION – Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf)
|47. Marian Hill – One Time
|48. Robert DeLong – Don’t Wait Up
|49. The Front Bottoms – Help
|50. Death Cab for Cutie – The Ghosts Of Beverly Drive
|51. Hot Chip – Huarache Lights
|52. Saint Motel – Cold Cold Man
|53. Catfish and the Bottlemen – Cocoon
|54. Tame Impala – Let It Happen
|55. Courtney Barnett – Nobody Really Cares If You Don’t Go to the Party
|56. Pokey LaFarge – Something In the Water
|57. Highly Suspect – Lydia
|58. TV on the Radio – Trouble
|59. Silversun Pickups – Nightlight
|60. Cage the Elephant – Mess Around
|61. Circa Waves – T-Shirt Weather
|62. Wolf Alice – Moaning Lisa Smile
|63. Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness – Cecilia and the Satellite
|64. Matt and Kim – Hey Now
|65. Mumford & Sons – Believe
|66. Ryan Adams – Bad Blood
|67. Civil Twilight – When, When
|68. Baio – Sister of Pearl
|69. Death Cab for Cutie – Black Sun
|70. Interpol – Everything Is Wrong
|71. AWOLNATION – I Am
|72. SKATERS – Mental Case
|73. Puscifer – The Remedy
|74. The Struts – Kiss This
|75. Mumford & Sons – Ditmas
|76. Atlas Genius – Molecules
|77. Mark Ronson – Daffodils (feat. Kevin Parker)
|78. Surfer Blood – I Can’t Explain
|79. BØRNS – 10,000 Emerald Pools
|80. Vance Joy – Fire and the Flood
|81. Chet Faker – Gold
|82. Leon Bridges – Coming Home
|83. Meg Myers – Lemon Eyes
|84. Spoon – Inside Out
|85. USS (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) – Yin Yang
|86. JD McPherson – Head Over Heels
|87. The Arcs – Outta My Mind
|88. Wild Belle – Giving Up on You
|89. The Dead Weather – I Feel Love (Every Million Miles)
|90. Joywave – Now
|91. J. Roddy Walston & The Business – Sweat Shock
|92. Passion Pit – Lifted Up (1985)
|93. The Griswolds – If You Wanna Stay
|94. Bully – Trying
|95. Coldplay – Adventure of a Lifetime
|96. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions
|97. Until The Ribbon Breaks – A Taste of Silver
|98. San Cisco – RUN
|99. Jack White – That Black Bat Licorice
|100. Foo Fighters – Congregation
|101. The Wombats – Greek Tragedy
|102. Life In Film – Get Closer
|102.7 The Maccabees – Marks to Prove It
Thanks for enjoying an amazing year of new music discovery with us, whether you’ve been listening for years or you just tuned in. Our favorite thing is finding and sharing new music with YOU, and 2015 was a great year for that. You rock! Thanks for listening! We look forward to jumping into 2016 with you, finding even more new music to love.
-Team EQX