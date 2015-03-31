TULIP FEST!

We’re very excited to present to you the lineup on The Real Alter

native Main Stage for the 67th Annual Tulip Fest in Albany’s beautiful Washington Park on Saturday May 9th:

Flagship

Joywave

The Kooks

Aside from a full afternoon of FREE live music, as always there will be a wide range of local craft vendors and tons of food trucks and vendors with tasty treats. This is an all ages, rain or shine event. Tulip Fest runs from 11am-6pm, music will start at 1pm. For more info please visit Albany Events’ website.

A big thank you to Mayor Sheehan and The City of Albany for helping us bring you a great day of music in the park, we’ll see you there!

We’re also having an after party at The Hollow with Kopecky! Tickets are on sale now HERE