We’re very excited to present to you the lineup on The Real Alter
native Main Stage for the 67th Annual Tulip Fest in Albany’s beautiful Washington Park on Saturday May 9th:
Flagship
Joywave
The Kooks
Aside from a full afternoon of FREE live music, as always there will be a wide range of local craft vendors and tons of food trucks and vendors with tasty treats. This is an all ages, rain or shine event. Tulip Fest runs from 11am-6pm, music will start at 1pm. For more info please visit Albany Events’ website.
A big thank you to Mayor Sheehan and The City of Albany for helping us bring you a great day of music in the park, we’ll see you there!
We’re also having an after party at The Hollow with Kopecky! Tickets are on sale now HERE