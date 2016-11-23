Top 102.7 of 2016… VOTE HERE!!!

Time to vote for your favorite songs of 2016! Over the past year we added just a little over 200 new songs to our playlist, and now it’s time to narrow that down to your top 10 favorites (tough, we know!). Voting is open until 12/25, then, join Jeff, Keller, and Kim on New Year’s Eve day when they tally up all the votes and count down from 102.7 all the way to #1! Out of everyone that votes, one winner will be chosen at random to win a pair of tickets to every single EQX presents show in 2017! (Yes, for real)

As always we want to thank YOU for tuning in to EQX, whether it’s every day or just once in awhile. People like you that appreciate great music, and are always looking to discover new music, make what we do so much fun. We wouldn’t be here without you and we appreciate your support! We look forward to hanging out a whole lot next year too. Stay awesome!

We do ask for your basic info when you vote, but this is only to get a better idea of who is listening. The info is not shared with anyone, and the we only send out on average one email a month, just to let you know about good shows coming up, the results of this voting, and things like that.